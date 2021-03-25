Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Trimmed by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,507 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 1.2% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $20,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.79, for a total value of $14,739,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,390,817 shares of company stock valued at $373,444,082. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.24.

FB traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $281.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,841,592. The stock has a market cap of $802.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.52. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.83 and a twelve month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

