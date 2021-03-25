iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS traded up $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $32.20. 12,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,173. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.66. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $47.61.

Separately, Wedbush increased their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. iTeos Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.80.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

