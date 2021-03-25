Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Announces Earnings Results

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of CNXC traded up $11.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,890. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion and a PE ratio of 23.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.81. Concentrix has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $145.62.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CNXC. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Cross Research assumed coverage on Concentrix in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Concentrix in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company.
Concentrix Company Profile
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
