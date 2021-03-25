Chargepoint (NYSE:CHPT) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chargepoint (NYSE:CHPT) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Chargepoint stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $20.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,394,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,993,892. Chargepoint has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $49.48.

ChargePoint, Inc operates a network of electric vehicle charging stations in California. ChargePoint, Inc was formerly known as Coulomb Technologies, Inc and changed its name to ChargePoint, Inc in December 2012. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Campbell, California. It has additional offices in Arizona, Germany, India, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

