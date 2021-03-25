Klimatas Market Cap Reaches $14,353.30 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for about $0.0199 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. Klimatas has a market cap of $14,353.30 and approximately $604.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Klimatas has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000513 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

