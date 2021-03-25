adbank Hits 1-Day Volume of $670,344.00 (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 25th. One adbank token can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, adbank has traded 116.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. adbank has a market cap of $6.43 million and approximately $670,344.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get adbank alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00025297 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00050465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.76 or 0.00632499 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001914 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00063428 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00023883 BTC.

About adbank

adbank (ADB) is a token. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 856,769,718 tokens. The official website for adbank is adbank.network . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank

Buying and Selling adbank

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ADBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for adbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for adbank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.