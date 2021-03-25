Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,627 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,555,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,178 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Target by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,440 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Target by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,986,521 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $470,138,000 after acquiring an additional 68,502 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Target by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,615,294 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $461,663,000 after acquiring an additional 87,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGT. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Target from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.40.

Shares of Target stock traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $191.30. 139,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,120,139. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $199.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $95.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

