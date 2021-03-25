Brokerages Expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will report earnings per share of $1.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42. Stepan posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year earnings of $6.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.29 to $6.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.34. Stepan had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $494.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.20 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SCL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seaport Global Securities cut Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of SCL traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.41. 2,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.03 and its 200-day moving average is $119.34. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $77.71 and a fifty-two week high of $131.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is 23.83%.

In other news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 350 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.04, for a total value of $44,814.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,508.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 760 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $99,324.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,953.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,912 shares of company stock worth $244,918 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Stepan by 17.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Stepan by 5.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

