Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Buys 4,636 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,535 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Truist Securities increased their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,799,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,416,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.04. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $67.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

