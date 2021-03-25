Contrasting Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) and LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) and Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares LCI Industries and Visteon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LCI Industries 5.38% 17.46% 7.17% Visteon -1.56% 6.97% 1.56%

LCI Industries has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visteon has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.5% of LCI Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of LCI Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Visteon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for LCI Industries and Visteon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LCI Industries 0 2 4 0 2.67 Visteon 2 3 5 0 2.30

LCI Industries currently has a consensus target price of $115.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.06%. Visteon has a consensus target price of $110.38, suggesting a potential downside of 9.23%. Given Visteon’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Visteon is more favorable than LCI Industries.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LCI Industries and Visteon’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LCI Industries $2.37 billion 1.37 $146.51 million $5.84 22.14 Visteon $2.95 billion 1.15 $70.00 million $2.77 43.90

LCI Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Visteon. LCI Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visteon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LCI Industries beats Visteon on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories. This segment serves OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; trucks; boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing, as well as travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers. The Aftermarket segment supplies various components of RV and adjacent industries to retail dealers, wholesale distributors, and service centers. This segment also sells replacement glass and awnings to fulfill insurance claims, biminis, covers, buoys, and fenders to the marine industry. The company was formerly known as Drew Industries Incorporated and changed its name to LCI Industries in December 2016. LCI Industries was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant. It also offers wired and wireless battery management systems; telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data, as well as hands-free telephone unit; and head-up displays (HUD), such as combiner HUD and windshield HUD that present critical information to the driver. In addition, the company provides SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller to enhance efficiency, and reduce power consumption and cost; and DriveCore, a platform for addressing multiple levels of vehicle automation. Visteon Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren, Michigan.

