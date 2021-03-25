Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) vs. LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Head-To-Head Analysis

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) and LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.5% of LCI Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Visteon shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of LCI Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Visteon and LCI Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visteon -1.56% 6.97% 1.56% LCI Industries 5.38% 17.46% 7.17%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Visteon and LCI Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visteon $2.95 billion 1.15 $70.00 million $2.77 43.90 LCI Industries $2.37 billion 1.37 $146.51 million $5.84 22.14

LCI Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Visteon. LCI Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visteon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Visteon and LCI Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visteon 2 3 5 0 2.30 LCI Industries 0 2 4 0 2.67

Visteon presently has a consensus price target of $110.38, indicating a potential downside of 9.23%. LCI Industries has a consensus price target of $115.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.06%. Given Visteon’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Visteon is more favorable than LCI Industries.

Risk & Volatility

Visteon has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LCI Industries has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LCI Industries beats Visteon on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant. It also offers wired and wireless battery management systems; telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data, as well as hands-free telephone unit; and head-up displays (HUD), such as combiner HUD and windshield HUD that present critical information to the driver. In addition, the company provides SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller to enhance efficiency, and reduce power consumption and cost; and DriveCore, a platform for addressing multiple levels of vehicle automation. Visteon Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren, Michigan.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories. This segment serves OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; trucks; boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing, as well as travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers. The Aftermarket segment supplies various components of RV and adjacent industries to retail dealers, wholesale distributors, and service centers. This segment also sells replacement glass and awnings to fulfill insurance claims, biminis, covers, buoys, and fenders to the marine industry. The company was formerly known as Drew Industries Incorporated and changed its name to LCI Industries in December 2016. LCI Industries was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

