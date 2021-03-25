-$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) will report earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s earnings. Unity Biotechnology posted earnings per share of ($0.54) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.16) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Unity Biotechnology.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UBX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Unity Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after acquiring an additional 700,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after acquiring an additional 179,028 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 590,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 14,468 shares during the last quarter. Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,577,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.29. The company had a trading volume of 22,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,718. The firm has a market cap of $332.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.36. Unity Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $15.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.48.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

