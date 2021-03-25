Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €54.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been assigned a €54.00 ($63.53) target price by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PHIA. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.70 ($59.65) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €50.17 ($59.02).

Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 52 week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

