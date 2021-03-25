Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.54. Criteo reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Criteo.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRTO shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Criteo from $28.25 to $39.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist lifted their target price on Criteo from $20.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Criteo from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Macquarie raised Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Criteo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.72.

In other news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,365 shares of company stock worth $147,845. Corporate insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Criteo by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Criteo by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,779,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,393,000 after acquiring an additional 422,330 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Criteo by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 508,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 79,863 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Criteo by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 15,890 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Criteo by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,502 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRTO stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.55. 39,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,833. Criteo has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $37.18. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.25.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Criteo (CRTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.