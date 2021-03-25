Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.39), Fidelity Earnings reports. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 9.73%.

Tsakos Energy Navigation stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.04. 4,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,308. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $188.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels.

