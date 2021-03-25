TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Sets New 52-Week High at $96.35

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $96.35 and last traded at $96.20, with a volume of 5499 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.31.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTEC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on TTEC from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen lowered TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TTEC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.71.

The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $570.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.32 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 1%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in TTEC by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 33.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTEC)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

