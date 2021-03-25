Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $75.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bally’s traded as high as $74.86 and last traded at $73.26, with a volume of 35949 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.06.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bally’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.25.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $241,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,139.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director General L.P. Standard sold 220,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $12,006,568.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -169.33 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.43 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

