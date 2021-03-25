Evonik Industries’ (EVKIF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EVKIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. HSBC lowered Evonik Industries from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evonik Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

EVKIF remained flat at $$35.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.49. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $36.10.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

