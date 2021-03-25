Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.2% of Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after buying an additional 2,064,562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Visa by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,786,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,972 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,220,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,860,288,000 after purchasing an additional 682,741 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Visa by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,083,568,000 after purchasing an additional 206,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its stake in Visa by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,811,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on V. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.36.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,947 shares of company stock valued at $29,322,127. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $208.02. 190,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,394,182. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.72 and a 200-day moving average of $206.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.60 and a 12-month high of $228.23.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

