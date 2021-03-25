Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TEZNY. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni alerts:

OTCMKTS:TEZNY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,055. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.77. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 1 year low of $17.13 and a 1 year high of $23.14.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.