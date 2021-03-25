Caroline Connellan Sells 717 Shares of Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) Stock

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) insider Caroline Connellan sold 717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,090 ($27.31), for a total transaction of £14,985.30 ($19,578.39).

BRK traded down GBX 30 ($0.39) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,170 ($28.35). 7,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,913. Brooks Macdonald Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,270.65 ($16.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,200 ($28.74). The stock has a market capitalization of £350.13 million and a PE ratio of 27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,947.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,755.98.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Brooks Macdonald Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.67%.

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through three segments: UK Investment Management, International, and Financial Planning.

