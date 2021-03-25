Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $18.74 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $18,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in shares of Accenture by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 119,902 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,097,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.31.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at $47,277,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Insiders sold 31,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,946,569 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $267.76. The stock had a trading volume of 48,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,801. The stock has a market cap of $176.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a one year low of $148.11 and a one year high of $271.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.64.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

