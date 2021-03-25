Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Announces Earnings Results

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:HYMC traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.99. The company had a trading volume of 25,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,772. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.06. Hycroft Mining has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $16.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HYMC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Hycroft Mining in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hycroft Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other news, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $70,389.00.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. It holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

