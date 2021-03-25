Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.57 EPS

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($2.57), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Sana Biotechnology stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,565. Sana Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $44.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on SANA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

