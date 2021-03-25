Brokerages Set Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target at $69.67

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th.

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,530,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,917,000 after purchasing an additional 841,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 186,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,520,000 after purchasing an additional 506,401 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MS traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,341,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,641,526. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $86.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $145.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

