CargoX (CXO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.85 Million

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. During the last seven days, CargoX has traded up 65.8% against the U.S. dollar. CargoX has a total market cap of $18.85 million and $252,733.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CargoX token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00024249 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00050643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.22 or 0.00643453 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001910 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00063384 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00023897 BTC.

CargoX Token Profile

CargoX (CXO) is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,494,030 tokens. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio

CargoX Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars.

