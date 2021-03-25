Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) to post $0.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $5.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.71.

NYSE:WAB traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.87. 77,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,903. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.70 and its 200-day moving average is $71.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $84.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

In related news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 5,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $440,569.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,429.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

