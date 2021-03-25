Robertson Opportunity Capital L.L.C. Reduces Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Robertson Opportunity Capital L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for 4.6% of Robertson Opportunity Capital L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Robertson Opportunity Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Endowment Management LP increased its stake in Fiserv by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 108,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,380,000 after acquiring an additional 60,417 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 239,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,285,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist raised their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.72.

Fiserv stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.10. The stock had a trading volume of 143,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,670,872. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.37 and a 12 month high of $126.25. The company has a market capitalization of $81.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.37, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $2,303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 270,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,140,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.