NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,559 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $6.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $499.26. The stock had a trading volume of 112,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,499,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market cap of $309.54 billion, a PE ratio of 82.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $238.39 and a one year high of $614.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $546.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $532.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.56.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.