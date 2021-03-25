Brokerages Set ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Price Target at $74.00

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASOMY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of ASOS from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of ASOS stock traded down $2.97 on Monday, hitting $78.55. 490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ASOS has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $81.65. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49 and a beta of 3.70.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

