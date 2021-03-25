Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Receives $82.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research reissued an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Fastly alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.41 per share, with a total value of $32,705,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $1,036,725.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 349,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,139,454.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,134 shares of company stock worth $19,966,840 in the last ninety days. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,792,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,662,000 after buying an additional 5,186,166 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,610,000 after buying an additional 330,817 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,219,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,256,000 after buying an additional 1,543,316 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,207,000 after buying an additional 102,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter worth $65,789,000. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSLY traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.52. The company had a trading volume of 165,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,173,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -101.42 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $136.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.91.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.