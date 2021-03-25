Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Receives €118.58 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €118.58 ($139.51).

SU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. HSBC set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

EPA SU traded down €1.35 ($1.59) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €124.95 ($147.00). 1,010,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company’s 50-day moving average is €125.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is €117.13. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a one year high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

