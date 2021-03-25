Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Receives $89.14 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.14.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FND. Piper Sandler upgraded Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

FND stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.84. 12,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,634. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $108.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.47 and a 200-day moving average of $88.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $723.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.71 million. Research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,494,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $251,882.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,816 shares of company stock worth $7,858,705 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.