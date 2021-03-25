HOQU Price Hits $0.0031 on Major Exchanges (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. HOQU has a market capitalization of $525,649.41 and approximately $16,341.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HOQU has traded 69.4% higher against the dollar. One HOQU token can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00023955 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00050368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.46 or 0.00645260 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00063540 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00023922 BTC.

About HOQU

HQX is a token. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

