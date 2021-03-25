PopularCoin Price Up 1,071.5% This Week (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded up 728.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. PopularCoin has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $28.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PopularCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PopularCoin has traded 1,071.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.08 or 0.00334761 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,221.53 or 0.99852605 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00033337 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00010890 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00073767 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001026 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

PopularCoin is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,152,918,264 coins. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com . PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

