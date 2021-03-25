RioDeFi Market Capitalization Achieves $37.82 Million (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. During the last week, RioDeFi has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. RioDeFi has a total market capitalization of $37.82 million and approximately $9.30 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RioDeFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00023955 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00050368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.46 or 0.00645260 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00063540 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00023922 BTC.

About RioDeFi

RioDeFi is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 255,967,849 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

