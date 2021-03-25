Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Centerstone Investors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Centerstone Investors LLC now owns 45,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,006,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,960,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $517,402,000 after purchasing an additional 506,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 209,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $192.05. The company had a trading volume of 75,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,038. 3M has a one year low of $126.80 and a one year high of $192.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $111.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.05%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMM. Bank of America downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.62.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

