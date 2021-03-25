Analysts Set Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target at $121.00

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of AKAM stock traded up $1.53 on Monday, hitting $99.92. The company had a trading volume of 69,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,687. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $86.74 and a twelve month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $985,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,607.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,057,507 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Investment House LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,270,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,581,000. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.3% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 30,125 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,477 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

