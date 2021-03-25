Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,339 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services makes up approximately 3.5% of Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $58,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 990.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

FIS traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.63. 59,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,412,017. The stock has a market cap of $88.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -792.67, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.23 and a 200 day moving average of $140.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.20 and a 52 week high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.04.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total value of $18,863,092.00. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. In the last three months, insiders sold 241,074 shares of company stock valued at $34,335,136. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

