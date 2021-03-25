Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Grows Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 10,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in International Business Machines by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $2.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,882,073. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $102.83 and a 52-week high of $135.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.34. The company has a market cap of $118.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.