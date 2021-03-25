Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,189 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies accounts for 1.2% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $31,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 54.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after buying an additional 9,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 15.0% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.91, for a total value of $7,348,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,617,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total value of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,722,700.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $7.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $456.48. 8,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,635. The company has a 50 day moving average of $468.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $170.63 and a 52-week high of $516.78. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.67.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

