COTI (COTI) Market Cap Reaches $273.32 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded down 17.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. During the last week, COTI has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One COTI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000783 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. COTI has a market capitalization of $273.32 million and $200.11 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.44 or 0.00453477 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00058531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.00170591 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00050343 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $391.55 or 0.00750972 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00075774 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About COTI

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI’s official website is coti.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

Buying and Selling COTI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

