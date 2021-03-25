Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $14.09 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,239 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $14,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $176.80. The company had a trading volume of 229,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,907,617. The company has a market capitalization of $162.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $96.07 and a one year high of $182.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.64.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

