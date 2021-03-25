Insider Buying: Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) Insider Buys 21,250 Shares of Stock

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) insider Guardian Capital Group Limited bought 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$29.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$635,375.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,250 shares in the company, valued at C$635,375.

TSE:GCG traded down C$0.50 on Thursday, hitting C$30.00. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.21. Guardian Capital Group Limited has a 1 year low of C$16.15 and a 1 year high of C$32.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.93. The company has a market cap of C$832.20 million and a PE ratio of 19.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

