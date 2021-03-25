Navcoin Hits Market Cap of $48.24 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001292 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Navcoin has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $48.24 million and $2.65 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000285 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00015666 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 39.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 85.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,300,760 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

