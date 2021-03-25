Graft 24 Hour Volume Reaches $128.00 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Graft coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Graft has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. Graft has a market cap of $309,663.83 and $128.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $217.93 or 0.00416205 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Graft Profile

Graft is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The official website for Graft is www.graft.network . Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Graft Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

