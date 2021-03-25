Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $204.72.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

NYSE:UNP traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $215.18. The company had a trading volume of 74,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,993. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $127.00 and a 52 week high of $221.28. The firm has a market cap of $144.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.40.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 130,107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,091,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,062,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 158,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

