National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.16

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.16 and last traded at $49.97, with a volume of 8909 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.88 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.97.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $441.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.69 million. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile (NYSE:NFG)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

