The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Receives C$81.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$81.43.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TD. Scotiabank lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$76.00 to C$77.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

TSE:TD traded up C$0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$82.02. 2,680,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,590,823. The firm has a market cap of C$149.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.42. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$53.19 and a 52 week high of C$83.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$78.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$69.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.94%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

