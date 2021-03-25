Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) will report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.69. Shutterstock posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 169.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shutterstock will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Shutterstock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.43. Shutterstock had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.13%.

SSTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shutterstock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.57.

Shutterstock stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,083. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.71. Shutterstock has a 12 month low of $29.11 and a 12 month high of $96.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is 113.51%.

In related news, CEO Stan Pavlovsky sold 4,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $356,830.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,657,314.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 13,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $1,224,596.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,726.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 144,209 shares of company stock valued at $11,681,759. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 628.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shutterstock (SSTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.